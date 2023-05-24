Ajith's Gift To Fan - A Swanky BMW Superbike. Pics Inside

Ajith with his fan. (courtesy: wanderlustsatpathy)

A fan of superstar Ajith shared an extensive post thanking the actor his big gift. A fan named Sugat Satpathy, who organised bike tours for Ajith twice, thanked the actor for gifting him a BMW superbike worth Rs 12 lakh. He wrote in his post, "As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings. I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out from my monotonous life, I knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have a meaning. During the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar , who is one of the biggest superstar of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker who rides an adventure bike with pure class."

The fan added in the post, "Later, I organised a complete North-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal n Bhutan with me(part of his world tour plan). Which we completed Recently on 6th of May. Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises. They say you meet the nicest people on motorcycle. I'd say I met the best possible human being. Regardless the fame he has, I was star-struck by his humbleness and happy-go-lucky aura. There's a simple man behind the superstar willing to live life in the larger way! And by larger I don't mean luxury but peace of mind. "

Thanking the superstar for his grand gesture, Sugat Satpathy added in his caption, "This F850GS right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him (Ajith Kumar). Yes. It's a gift from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't think twice. He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS, capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe. He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You're the best, Anna! Can't wait to munch more miles with you."

Read the post here:

The caption on another post from the fan's friend read, "How lucky a person can be? When it's a dream for many riders to meet AK, Sugat Satpathy has been on few road trips with him. From riding with AK across the states of NE and after completing cross country rides now he has got a brand new BMW bike from AK as a gift. Yes, you read it right, congrats Sugat for your new machine. Have never heard of any celebrity who shows this level of gratitude to a riding partner. There is much to learn from him... keep inspiring us Thala."

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, co-starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Ajay in pivotal roles. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie received mixed reviews from critics. Ajith will be next seen in a film by Vignesh Shivan.