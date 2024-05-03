Ajinkya Deo Deletes Viral Pic With Ramayana Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

The image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ajinkyadeo)

Ajinkya Deo has shared a happy news on Instagram. The actor, on Thursday, announced that he is part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. But, the veteran star has now deleted the post that featured a picture of him with Ranbir Kapoor. Of course, his action has left fans clueless. In case you missed it, Ajinkya Deo posted a selfie on Instagram. In the pic, he and Ranbir are seen twinning in black and smiling for the camera. In his caption, Ajinkya Deo wrote, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayana a magnum opus with RK and it's been a wonderful year and a half as I shared the screen first with Neetu Singh Kapoor ma'am then with Karisma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta, who was rumoured to be playing Kaikeyi in the film, recently addressed the speculations. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Lara Dutta said, “I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumours out there. I also like reading and hearing about them so please continue. Who wouldn't want to be a part of Ramayana? There were so many characters I would have loved to play if it was offered to me – Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all (laughs).” For those who don't know, the rumours started making rounds after some photos from the sets of Ramayana surfaced online.

“Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian Cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking, I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitish Tiwari," read the text attached to the post.

KGF fame Yash will reportedly play the role of Ravana in Ramayana. TV actor Ravi Dubey is expected to play Lakshman.