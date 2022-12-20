Meet Ajay Devgn As Bholaa. Release Date And Other Details In His Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

For all Ajay Devgn fans, we have an interesting update in store for you. Oh yes, we are talking about his much-awaited release Bholaa. The actor has shared motion posters along with the release date of the film. Oh boy. It looks intense. The film will hit the theatres on March 30. The text read, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha haiBholaa, 30th March 2023.” The motion posters have created a lot of buzz on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Take a look at the motion posters here:

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. It featured Karthi in the lead. The film also stars Tabu in a crucial role. Ajay Devgn and Tabu were last seen in Drishyam 2. Tabu and Ajay Devgn had announced their association with a behind-the-scenes pic from the sets of the film and said, “Look! We finished our 9th film together" For those who don't know, Tabu and Ajay Devgn have shared their screen space in De De Pyaar De, Golmaal Again, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, and Drishyam, among others.

Bholaa teaser created all the right noises on social media. It gives a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's mysterious character. At the time of sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Kaun hai woh... jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.”

Bholaa is backed by Ajay Devgn's Ajay Devgn Ffilms. The actor is also directing the film.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's latest release Drishyam 2 has entered the 200 crore club. The actor shared the happy update on Instagram with a picture of himself. He wrote, “the actor wrote, “Drishyam 2 200 crore plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled.” Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is the third Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files this year.

Apart from Bholaa, Tabu has Kuttey in the kitty. Arjun Kapoor is also part of the film.