Ajay Devgn Donates Rs 51 Lakh To FWICE Daily Wage Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, Ajay Devgn donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) as a gesture of supporting the daily wage workers of the film industry during this time of crisis. With the lockdown, Bollywood industry has suffered a huge loss with shoot and releases being postponed for an indefinite time - the daily wage workers such as the light boys, set workers and more have lost their means of earning. The official Twitter account of FWICE thanked the actor for the donation and wrote a tweet in Hindi which translates to, "Thank you for your generosity to the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Your huge contribution of Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in such times of crisis is inspiring." Take a look:

In an interview with news agency PTI, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, said, "Yes, Ajay Devgn has given us Rs 51 lakh. We are very happy with this as this amount will enable us to help our workers even more."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who serves as the Chief Advisor of FWICE, shared a video on Twitter and appreciated Ajay Devgn for his gesture. He wrote, "Dear Ajay Devgn, we thank you for your generous contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards FWICE, for the benefit of our 5 lakh cine workers. You have proved time and again, especially in times of crisis, that you are a real life Singham. God bless you."

According to a report by PTI, Ajay Devgn's Singham director Rohit Shetty also donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. His upcoming release Sooryavanshi got postponed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

In India, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 stand over 1600.