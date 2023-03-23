Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares 6-Minute Bike-Truck Chase Sequence Dedicated To Dad Veeru

Still from a video shared by Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's next film Bholaais making all the right noises. The action-thriller has impressed fans from the first poster itself. Now, adding to the excitement, the actor has shared a new video of a six-minute-long bike-truck chase sequence featuring him from the film. The video begins with the message: “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father Shri Veeru Devgan, the man who taught me all – Ajay Devgn.” Then, interspersed with stunning visuals of the action sequence is the text: “6 mins of bike truck chase. 11 days of shoot… Filming the most ambitious and risky bike-truck chase...Over three months of planning and rehearsals…The sequence involved high-speed stunts, jumps, and crashes. Never seen before in a movie. One of the most impressive and daring action sequences ever filmed.”

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan is one of India's most celebrated action choreographers and directors. He died in 2019.

Sharing the video, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Here's a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from Bholaa. Experience the action sequence in IMAX 3D.”Watch Ajay Devgn's video here:

Ajay Devgn has described his directorial venture as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.” Previously, the actor had shared the trailer of the film. The 2-minute and 33-second video begins with Tabu, who plays a police officer, presenting Ajay Devgn's character, a prisoner, with a tempting offer to escape in exchange for a task. However, it seems that Ajay Devgn is uninterested in the proposal. Whether or not he accepts is left to be seen, but what is clear from the trailer is that his character is facing off against several dark forces, including a formidable drug cartel. To overcome his opponents and the challenges he encounters, Ajay Devgn's character uses some impressive martial arts moves, including wielding a trident. As if the situation wasn't already complicated enough, a child is also thrown into the mix.

The trailer is given an eerie vibe with a haunting rendition of the iconic song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from the film Guide. Ajay Devgn, who has also produced the film, shared the poster and wrote, “Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi (Fights are won with grit, and not with numbers, strength and weapons).”

Before that Ajay Devgn had shared some behind-the-scenes visuals from the sets of the film. The actor-director is seen breaking down a complex action sequence in the video. After explaining the scene using toy vehicles and lorries, he briefs the team about the camera specifics. Next, he performs the sequence with a trident in hand.

Alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also features an ensemble cast featuring Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao, and Sanjay Mishra.