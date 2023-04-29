Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Watches PS-2 With Abhishek, Aaradhya, Vikram And Co-Stars

A star-studded picture. (courtesy: madrastalkies)

Just after the release of their film, Ponniyin Selvan -2 stars united to watch their film at a theatre in Chennai. A couple of photos from the film's screening were shared on the official Instagram handle of Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies, which has backed the magnum opus. The pictures feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The pictures also feature Aishwarya's PS-2 co-stars Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala are MIA from the pictures. The caption on the post read, "Cholas are back together to watch and celebrate #PS2 #CholasAreBack."

Check out the pictures here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment of the period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and its stellar cast includes some of the biggest stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released in theatres on Friday. Produced by Lyca Productions, the first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released in theatres in September last year in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film clashed with Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan at the box office. The first part too opened to good reviews from film critics and was equally adept at impressing the audience.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Ponniyin Selvan-2 completes what PS-1 set out to create - a screen version of a daunting text. The result is a cinematic work of monumental proportions, an epic that looks primed to stand the test of time."