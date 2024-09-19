Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Vikram's Catch-Up At SIIMA - See Viral Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who won the Best Actress (Critics) for Ponniyin Selvan: II at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), had a reunion with her co-star Vikram. He won Best Actor (Critics) for the Mani Ratnam-directed film. The official Instagram handle of SIIMA shared new pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram's reunion at the award night. The caption on the post read, "Two legends, one frame! Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, making their mark at SIIMA 2024." Vikram and Aishwarya Rai co-starred in both parts of Ponniyin Selvan. They previously worked together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out the post here:

During an interaction with NDTV during PS-II promotions last year, Vikram said this about his equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "We are good friends." He added, "On the Internet it's crazy because you see a lot of fans saying 'Oh my god we need to see these two together. Why are they never... some guy give them a film where they fall in love with each other or they end up being happily married or whatever."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.