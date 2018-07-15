Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya's Pic Will Make You Melt A Little

Updated: July 15, 2018 12:38 IST
Aishwarya and Aaradhya enjoy a roller coaster ride (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Super fun times with my love," Aishwaraya captioned the post
  2. Aishwarya is touring Paris with Aaradhya
  3. They visited the Disneyland too

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making Paris look with her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. After having wrapped up her professional commitments, Aishwarya is touring Paris with Aaradhya and have checked into places like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. On Sunday morning, Aishwarya treated her Instafam with a picture of herself and Aaradhya enjoying a fun roller coaster ride. The picture, in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen with big smiles on their faces, appears to be taken at the Disneyland. "Super fun times with my love," Aishwarya captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. What's that puddle on the floor? Oh, it's your heart.

Here's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's picture.
 

 

Super FUN Times with my Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


"Aishwarya is a super mom. I love the fact that even though she can choose to have a mainstream career, she prefers to spend time with her daughter," read a comment.

Meanwhile, here's the dreamy picture which Aishwarya shared from Disneyland. "My princess angel's happiness means the world to me. My Aaradhya...My Life... My eternal love," read Aishwarya's caption.

 

 

My Princess Angel's Happiness means the World to me My Aaradhya...My LIFEMy Eternal LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



We've also collated these other picture from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Paris diaries for you. You're welcome.

 

 

My Angel Forever

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

Today ....

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 


Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai is also accompanying them.

 

 

 

 

Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

My SuperGirls

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 


Aaradhya is Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's only child. Abhishek is in Russia to watch the or FIFA World Cup Finals on Sunday in Russia. He's there with his father Amitabh Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli and nephew Agaystya (children of his sister Shweta Nanda).

 

 

#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals Congratulations France! @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan hits the screens in August.

 

 

 

 

