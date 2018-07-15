Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya's Pic Will Make You Melt A Little

Aishwarya and Aaradhya enjoy a roller coaster ride (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making Paris look with her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. After having wrapped up her professional commitments, Aishwarya is touring Paris with Aaradhya and have checked into places like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. On Sunday morning, Aishwarya treated her Instafam with a picture of herself and Aaradhya enjoying a fun roller coaster ride. The picture, in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen with big smiles on their faces, appears to be taken at the Disneyland. "Super fun times with my love," Aishwarya captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. What's that puddle on the floor? Oh, it's your heart.



Here's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's picture.



Super FUN Times with my Love A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 14, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT



"Aishwarya is a super mom. I love the fact that even though she can choose to have a mainstream career, she prefers to spend time with her daughter," read a comment.



Meanwhile, here's the dreamy picture which Aishwarya shared from Disneyland. "My princess angel's happiness means the world to me. My Aaradhya...My Life... My eternal love," read Aishwarya's caption.







We've also collated these other picture from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Paris diaries for you. You're welcome.

My Angel Forever A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 10, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

Today .... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:07am PDT



Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai is also accompanying them.

Love A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

My SuperGirls A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:07am PDT



Aaradhya is Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's only child. Abhishek is in Russia to watch the or FIFA World Cup Finals on Sunday in Russia. He's there with his father Amitabh Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli and nephew Agaystya (children of his sister Shweta Nanda).



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan hits the screens in August.