Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Along With Daughter Aaradhya, Remembers Father Krishnaraj Rai On His Death Anniversary

Like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to his father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few images on her Instagram handle. The first picture features a smiling portrait of late Krishnaraj Rai. In the other pictures, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen paying respects to him.

Sharing the images, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your loving blessings always."

Aishwarya Rai's personal life had been under intense public scrutiny ever since the rumours of a rift in her marriage emerged. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances at recent events.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai, a few weeks ago. Aishwarya worked in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Jodhaa Akbar (2008). While Aishwarya played the role of Jodhaa, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Akbar.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film.