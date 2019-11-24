Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Mira Rajput, Misha And Others Celebrate Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan's Birthday Party

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara also attended the party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 24, 2019 10:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Mira Rajput, Misha And Others Celebrate Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan's Birthday Party

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya, Mira and Misha at Riaan's birthday bash.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Riteish-Genelia's son Riaan celebrated his 5th birthday on Saturday
  2. The couple hosted a grand party
  3. Tusshar Kapoor came along with his son Laksshya

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza hosted an adorable birthday party for their son Riaan in Mumbai on his birthday on Saturday. Riaan turned 5 on November 23 and the guest list of his birthday celebrations included several pint-sized friends, including Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain, Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira and many others. Aaradhya, who celebrated her 8th birthday earlier this month, was photographed arriving at the party with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Also spotted walking in to the birthday bash was little Radhya, who was being escorted by her mother Esha Deol. Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara also attended Riaan's birthday party.

Meanwhile, hosts for the evening - Genelia and Riteish stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs.

97ehg70o
fngf0g9o
kan7aa
6rl6egbo
99btds18
mj6v7hkg
6n0fnu2
n90ai3f8

Rani Mukerji arrived with daughter Adira Chopra, who looked pretty in a pink frock.

m97hlnq

Arpita Khan Sharma came with her son Ahil.

c31imui

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in web-series Booo Sabki Phategi, came along with his son Laksshya Kapoor.

c9kl48l

Nikhil Dwivedi was photographed with wife Gaurie and son Shivaan at Riaan's birhday party.

f5um9pb

Riteish and Abhishek were already in the party mood.

scg48lfg

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza married in February 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Riaan in November 2014 and second son Rahyl in June 2016.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Marjaavaan, in which he co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. His upcoming film is Baaghi 3. Genelia, on the other hand, has featured in several Hindi, Marathi and Telugu films. She was last seen in John Abraham's Force 2.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ritesih deshmukh's son riaanaishwarya rai bachchan and aaradhyamira rajput and misha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IND vs BANFASTagMaharashtraJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaDevendra FadnavisDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar

................................ Advertisement ................................