Aishwarya Rai And Amitabh Bachchan Post Pics With Nelson Mandela On 100th Birth Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan remembered former South African president Nelson Mandela on his 100th birthday anniversary on Wednesday. Both Aishwarya and Big B dug out pieces of throwback gold from their archives to pay a heart-felt tribute to the icon - while Ash shared a blast from the past from what appears to be the Miss World competition in 1994, Big B shared a photo which Nelson Mandela had signed for him. "Honoured, privileged and humbled," wrote Aishwarya for her post. In the photo, a much younger version of Aishwarya can be seen greeting Nelson Mandela at an event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss India sash in 1994 after which she was crowned Miss World.



Honoured , Privileged and Humbled A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT



Amitabh Bachchan had a story to share from when he visited South Africa. "On one occasion, he saw me across a street at a common event and waved to me and said -'I hope you remember me!' Amazing humility and grace," wrote Big B. The megastar added one more note on his Instagram page and wrote: "Nelson Mandela 100th birth anniversary. Met him on two occasions in South Africa... a humble caring and dynamic personality... went to his prison cell also on Robben Island... his autographed picture is his gift to me!"





T 2871 - Nelson Mandela Day - on one occasion , he saw me across a street at a common event and waved to me and said -"I hope you remember me" !! amazing humility and grace pic.twitter.com/1FICfsGjoZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2018



Nelson Mandela, who died at the age of 95 in 2013, is a legendary icon for headlining the anti-apartheid battle in South Africa. Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison, is still celebrated as an inspirational figure for his views on world peace and freedom. On Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary, former US president Barack Obama paid a wonderful tribute to the anti-apartheid leader in a speech addressed to an audience of 15,000 people in South Africa.