Ahead Of Wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala Joins Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya At International Film Festival of India. See Pics

Weeks before their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made a stunning appearance together at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, which kickstarted on November 20. Naga Chaitanya's parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni joined the couple. Sobhita Dhulipala joined the Akkinenis for a perfect family photo-op. In the pictures, Sobhita wore a cream-coloured salwar suit and added a dash of style with a pair of black shades. She kept her makeup minimal and tresses loose. Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a blue suit. In the family picture, Amala Akkineni wore a pretty saree and Nagarjuna wore a blue shirt. They were all smiles for the camera. The pictures went viral in no time. Take a look:

The couple are tight-lipped about their wedding preps. They will reportedly marry on December 4. The couple have chosen Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue to honour Naga Chaitanya's family legacy, according to a Hindustan Times report. After considering "four to five locations", the couple voted for Annapurna Studios, stated the report. The wedding will be a traditional Telugu one. The guest list is expected to be "tight."

"Annapurna Studios holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family, symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Sources close to the couple suggest that Naga Chaitanya wants to begin his marital journey by seeking his grandfather's blessings at a location that holds such significance,"the report said.

The bride-to-be posed with Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family for a grand photo-op at the ANR National Awards, held at Annapurna Studios a few days ago. In the group picture, Sobhita poses with Naga Chaitanya, his extended family, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Sobhita wore a green saree and kept her tresses loose. Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a bandhgala. The pictures were shared by Annapurna Studios on its Instagram handle. The caption read, "The Akkineni Family with the legends - @amitabhbachchan Ji & @chiranjeevikonidela Garu at the #ANRNationalAward2024 ceremony." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.