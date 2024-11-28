Ahead Of Wedding, Naga Chaitanya Calls Wife-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala "Family Girl"

Just days before his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya shared about their love story in an interview with Zoom. The Bangarraju actor opened up about how he first met his wife-to-be and how their families have been bonding with each other over the last few months. Naga Chaitanya shared he first met Sobhita at a work event in Mumbai. "I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform," he said.

Asked about how their families get along with each other in the last few months, Nagarjuna's son told Zoom, "It's been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together."

He added, "I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well."

During the same interview, Naga Chaitanya dismissed the speculation around selling their wedding video to an OTT platform. "This is false news. There is no such deal," replied the actor. The Premam actor asserted that his wedding would be "lavish" in terms of rituals as Sobhita's family has taken a "keen interest" in following traditional customs. "It's a very intimate guest list with only immediate family and friends," he concluded.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The studio holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry.