Ahead Of Pawan Kalyan's Birthday, Boney Kapoor Shares Vakeel Saab Update

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, producer Boney Kapoor announced the arrival of the motion poster of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, an adaptation of Hindi movie Pink, on social media. The filmmaker on Tuesday tweeted that the motion poster will be out on social media on Pawan Kalyan's birthday on September 2. He wrote, "Get ready for the launch of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab motion poster tomorrow." Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan's first film in two years. Vakeel Saab went on floors earlier this year but its release (scheduled for May 15) got delayed due to the lockdown announced after the coronavirus outbreak.

In Vakeel Saab, Prakash Raj plays Pawan Kalyan's nemesis and the movie also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.

Vakeel Saab is the second adaptation of Pink after Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai, which featured Ajith in the lead role. Boney Kapoor had said that it was late actress Sridevi's wish to cast Ajith in a movie produced by him. When Nerkonda Paarvai released in August last year, he had tweeted, "I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream... It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth (director), entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream



It couldn't have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar#HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

National Award-winning film Pink is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and it features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Mr Bachchan played the role of a lawyer, who comes out of retirement to help three young women implicated in a false criminal case. Pink also features Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari.