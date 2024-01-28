Ahead Of Filmfare Awards, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Others FLy Out To Gujarat

Kareena-Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan fly out to Gujarat

The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards ceremony is being held in Gujarat on January 27 and 28. The curtain raiser event took place on Saturday night while the main awards ceremony will take place on Sunday night. Ahead of the big night, Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport before they jetted off to Ahmedabad to attend the Filmfare night. The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were pictured by the paparazzi at the airport. Earlier this month, a Filmfare Awards press conference was hosted in Mumbai, which was attended by Karan Johar and actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

See photos from the Mumbai airport here:

Meanwhile, the Curtain Raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards kickstarted in Gujarat on Saturday night. During this event, winners for technical categories, including cinematography, screenplay, costumes and editing, were announced. Sam Bahadur led the pack by winning in three technical categories, including Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 12th Fail won the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK's Jawan won prizes for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

Speaking of the Filmfare nominations this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film Animal leads the pack with 19 nominations across sections including - Popular Awards, Critics' Awards and Technical Awards. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will be competing against each other for the Best Actor Award for their films Animal and Jawan, Dunki respectively.