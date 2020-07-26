After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Kriti Sanon Writes: 'This Broke My Heart, Again'

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Kriti Sanon, after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram on Sunday. The actress, who co-starred with Sushant in the 2017 film Raabta, shared a video collage comprising the actor's stills from Dil Bechara and started her post with these anguished words: "It's not Seri! And it will never sink in...This broke my heart...again. In Manny, I saw you come alive in so many moments... I knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character...And as always, your most magical bits were your silences... those bits where you said nothing and yet you said so much!"

In Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput's character Manny and Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizie immortalised the Tamil word "Seri" by making it their secret word. 'Seri' in Tamil translates as 'okay.' Manny and Kizie, in the film, decided to use "Seri" as their secret word to always remember that everything in life will be okay.

Kriti Sanon, in her post, also singled out a note for casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. "Mukesh Chhabra, I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought... you made us feel too many emotions in your first!" she wrote and added: "Wish you and Sanjana Sanghi a beautiful journey ahead!"

Reacting to Kriti Sanon's post, Sanjana Sanghi commented: "Thank you for your consistent love and encouragement, Kriti Sanon. Sending tons of strength your way." Mukesh Chhabra also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home on June 14 - police say he died by suicide - and Kriti Sanon was one of the few film fraternity members to attend his funeral the next day. Kriti was also one of the very few celebrities not to immediately share a tribute to Mr Rajput, for which she was trolled online. However, after she was photographed at the funeral and after she posted a heart-rending note for him on social media, the commentary online changed from censure to praise.

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.