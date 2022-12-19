FIFA World Cup 2022: How Farah Khan Made Son Czar 'Pay The Dues' For Watching Final In Qatar

Farah Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan is known for her sharp sense of humour. Lucky for us, we get to see some of it on social media thanks to her witty Instagram uploads. The latest on the list is a post in which Farah Khan's son Czar Kunder is seen massaging her feet. In the image, Czar – whose back is facing the camera and is dressed in an Argentina jersey – is thoroughly invested in massaging his mom's feet. Sharing the image, Farah Khan wrote, “Morning practice #worldcup khatam ho gaya beta…Now, pay the dues.” She also added the hashtags #czarkunder and #qatar, with a bunch of laugh emojis. Replying to the post, Siddharth dropped laughing emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari replied, “Dead,” with laughing emojis. Actress Raveena Tandon said, “Haha mine carried my bag all through yesterday. Aaj ka seva baaki hai.” Model-actor Lopamudra Raut quoted a dialogue from Lagaan and said, “Dugna lagaan lagega!” Anusha Dandekar too replied with laughing emojis.



This post comes on the heels of another upload shared from the stadium during the final match where Farah Khan said, “My son better be pressing my feet for life.” She also wrote, “Thank you, Karan Johar,” and tagged the filmmaker. Replying to this, Simi Garewal said, “You're the best Mom in the world (also best wife, daughter, sister & friend!)” Aditi Rao Hydari replied with heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

A few days ago, Farah Khan shared some images with friends Tabu and Shilpa Shetty. She wrote, "Pyjama party... celebrating Tabu's birthday dressed in formals. Thank you, Shilpa Shetty, for promising us Bastian and landing up at mine." Shilpa was quick to react to the post and wrote, "Promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo, meri jaan."

Farah Khan is known for her work as a filmmaker, producer, actor and choreographer. She has directed films like Mai Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om among others.