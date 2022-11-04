On Tabu's 52nd Birthday, A Special Throwback Treat From Farah Khan

Tabu with Farah Khan. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Happy birthday, Tabu. The iconic actress turns 52 today. On her special day, her friend, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, shared a bunch of throwback gems and accompanied them with a heartwarming yet ROFL note. Tabu and Farah have been friends since 1995 – that's when they met for the first time on the sets of the film Virasat. It's been around 30 years now and the bond between the duo is still going strong. In her birthday wish for Tabu on Friday, Farah Khan wrote about their friendship in her usual witty way. She wrote, “My jaan, my most talented friend of last 30 years… and they say friendships don't last in Bollywood. Happy birthday, Tabu.” Farah Khan continued, “If you were playing a dead body, you would still act better than everyone. Love you, forever.”

In the birthday album, the first photo features Tabu and Farah Khan looking gorgeous in traditional outfits. The second photo is a blast from the past. The actress looks happy posing with Farah Khan on what appears to be a bench. The third image appears to be from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. In the last snap of the album, which looks like a screenshot of a newspaper or a magazine, young versions of Tabu and Farah Khan are seen giggling.

Tabu also received a warm birthday wish from Malaika Arora, who dropped a message on Farah Khan's post. Malaika commented, “Happy birthday you beautiful creature, Tabu.”

On Instagram Stories, Farah Khan shared a throwback pic featuring herself and Tabu and added, “Having each other's backs. Happy Birthday to the new Bigg Boss expert.”

Screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story.

On Tabu's birthday in 2020, Farah Khan opened up about meeting her for the first time in 1995. Sharing a throwback photo, similar to what she posted today, the filmmaker wrote, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain! The first time I met her in 1995 at the shooting of Virasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood... and it's been exactly like that 25 years later... Happy birthday, my tabdi… Tabu, I love you and I always let you go 'cause I know you'll always come back.”

Tabu has many critically acclaimed films credited to her name. Some of them are Maqbool, Maachis, Chandni Bar, Haider and Andhadhun. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which she co-starred with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Fans will get to see Tabu again in a couple of films, includingDrishyam 2, Khufiya and Kuttey.