Drishyam 2: Trailer Of Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film To Release On This Date

When it comes to film promotions, it is hard to beat Ajay Devgn. Agree? Oh yes, we are here with an update about his upcoming film Drishyam 2. He shared a post announcing that the trailer will be out tomorrow. In the poster, we can see Ajay Devgn sitting inside an interrogation room. We can also spot Tabu and Akshay Khanna in the frame. For the caption, Ajay wrote, “Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai meaning (The truth is like a seed of a tree, the more you try to hide it, the truth eventually comes out in front of everyone). Drishyam 2 trailer out tomorrow case Reopens on November 18, 2022.”

Before this, Ajay Devgn dropped another poster dedicated to Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak. Here, Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar is holding a spade in one of his hands. In the caption, he said, “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain (The question is not what's in front of your eyes; the question is what exactly are you looking for).”

Drishyam movies, both 2015 and 2022, are Hindi remakes of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hits. The film also stars Shriya Saran in a key role. Sharing a recall teaser, Ajay Devgn previously stated, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye (You must remember the story of Vijay and his family? Or should we remind you of it?”

Ajay Devgn announced the release of Drishyam 2 through a special post. With a poster dedicated to the film, the actor stated, “Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022.”

Drishyam 2 also features Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.