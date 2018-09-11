After Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha Denounces Kerala MLA's 'Prostitute' Comment On Nun

Richa Chadha wrote a powerful tweet recently (courtesy therichachadha)

As protests against Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mullackal continue in Kerala, actress Richa Chadha slams Kerala MLA PC George, who questioned the character of the nun in derogatory terms after she complained of being sexually assaulted by the bishop. "A sitting MLA questions the character of a NUN and a rape victim. You can be a nun and people will find a way to malign you, shame you, call you a prostitute," read a part of Richa's tweet. Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, PC George told the press: "Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times?" In her complaint, the alleged rape survivor accused Bishop Franco of sexually abusing her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

"He now targets the women's commission. Indian politics, divided on issues, united in misogyny. We deserve better leaders," Richa Chadha added in her tweet on Tuesday afternoon. After PC George's callous remarks, National Commission For Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma demanded that strict action be taken against him: "I am ashamed of such lawmakers who are giving these statements instead of helping women. This is absolutely shameful. The NCW has already taken up the matter and we will write to DGP demanding strict action against him," she had said.

Ahead of Richa Chadha, her colleague Swara Bhasker condemned PC George's comments as "absolutely shameful and disgusting", after which she entered into a Twitter battle with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Mr Agnihotri's tweet in response to hers, insensitively referenced the #MeToo campaign and read: "Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?" He deleted the tweet after Swara brought it to Twitter's notice and got his account suspended. However, their Twitter exchanges continue:

Meanwhile, fellow nuns from the convent in Kottayam, to which the nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual assault belongs, are leading a protest demanding justice against "their sister." While the nuns alleged that the police are delaying the investigation to help the accused bishop evade charges, the special team looking into the matter said that initial investigations point out that Bishop Franco abused his position and repeatedly raped the nun, reported news agency PTI. The bishop has been questioned once so far by the Kerala police last month.