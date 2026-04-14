After Ranveer Allahbadia's <i>'Kaun Samay?'</i> Quip, Samay Raina Hints At A Collab

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram last night, where he responded to several questions from fans. One of the questions was related to Ranveer Allahbadia, to which Samay hinted at a possible collaboration with the podcaster.

Details

In the post, a user asked, "Anything for Ranveer Allahbadia?" to which Samay replied, "Collab soon." Take a look:

During the same AMA session, another user asked, "Break the internet again?" Samay responded with a date, writing, "3rd May."

A fan also asked, "When is Latent Season 2 coming?" The stand-up comedian replied, "I am currently enjoying this break for the whole month. Uske baad, I will start planning."

Background

Samay Raina recently spoke at length about the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, including remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during his stand-up special, Still Alive. Ranveer later offered an indirect response to those comments.

Samay faced heavy criticism after Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, made a controversial remark about parents and sex during an episode of Raina's YouTube comedy show, India's Got Latent. Referring to Allahbadia, Samay said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kar diya usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh" (He completely ruined my mental health. He knows meditation; I don't know anything at all).

On Saturday, Ranveer appeared in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey. During the interaction, Pandey praised Allahbadia and described him as down-to-earth. In response, Allahbadia joked that he should instead be called "funny", before returning the compliment. The exchange continued as the paparazzo mentioned that the two had been widely discussed in recent days.

To this, Allahbadia quipped, "Hum dono ka samay chal raha hai (It's our time right now)." When the paparazzo subtly mentioned Samay Raina's name, Allahbadia replied, "Samay... kaun Samay? Kya Samay? (Samay, who Samay?) Humara time. It's our time; my time is now."

Towards the end of his Still Alive special, Samay announced that he would bring back India's Got Latent for another season, but without allowing audience members to keep their phones.



Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia Quips "Kaun Samay?" After Samay Raina Jokingly Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari'