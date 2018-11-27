After Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, This Actor's Daughter Will Reportedly Marry At Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in Mumbai

Veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter Shruti will marry at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December, The Times Of India reports. Shruti Kharbanda will get married to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Navale on December 17, a couple of weeks after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, which is also scheduled to take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Priyanka and Nick have booked the Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities and the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the main function. They are reportedly getting married on December 2. Shruti and Rohit's wedding will be a two-day affair and as per the TOI report, superstar Aamir Khan is likely to attend the function. Aamir and Kulbhushan Kharbanda have worked together in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Baazi and Lagaan.

Shruti Kharbanda and Rohit Navale's wedding festivities will reportedly begin on December 16. TOI reports that there will be mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple got engaged in August this year. Shruti is reportedly a jewellery designer.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda, 74, is best-known for his roles in films like Nishaant, Manthan, Shaan, Trikal, Kalyug, Ghayal and Border. He has also acted in several TV shows and plays. In Bollywood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma while he recently starred in a web series titled Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities will reportedly begin on November 28. They are also hosting mehendi and sangeet ceremonies at the venue. A Christian wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 1 and a wedding as per Hindu rituals will take place on December 2.