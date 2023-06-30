After Loaded Instagram Post, Dharmendra Leaves Comment On Esha Deol's Anniversary Pic

Esha posted this image. (Courtesy: Esha Deol Takhtani)

It's celebration time for Esha Deol. Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter clocked 11 years of marriage on Friday. The actor posted a romantic picture with husband Bharat Takhtani to mark the occasion. The picture is a black-and-white-one. In the frame, Esha and Bharat pose in a cosy manner. The picture received a comment from Esha's father Dharmendra. It read, "Happy anniversary". Dharmendra also dropped celebratory emojis with the comment. Dharmendra's comment on Esha's picture needs to be taken in a special context, especially after his cryptic post on Instagram yesterday.

Take a look at Esha's wedding anniversary post:

Esha, along with her mother and sister Ahana Deol, didn't attend the wedding of nephew Karan Deol. However, she wished him on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."

Ever since Esha wished her nephew Karan on Instagram, the dynamics and equations of the Deol family grabbed the spotlight. The conversation around this achieved momentum, when Dharmendra posted a cryptic post on his social media yesterday. He wrote, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ...loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart...age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you...but..." The veteran actor did not specify what he was talking about. Take a look at Dharmendra's post:

Esha Deol also responded to her father's message. Esha wrote a special note for the veteran actor. Esha picked an image from her wedding album featuring herself, her husband Bharat Takhtani, Hema Malini and Dharmendra. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that . Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love you." Have a look at Esha's post here:

On the work front, Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty.