Esha Deol Responds To Dharmendra's Cryptic Post: 'Love You Unconditionally'

Hours after Dharmendra shared an Instagram post expressing his love and affection for his second wife Hema Malini and two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, Esha wrote a special note for the veteran actor. Esha has picked an image from her wedding album featuring herself, her husband Bharat Takhtani, Hema Malini and Dharmendra. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that . Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love you,” along with a kiss and evil eye amulet emoji. Dharmendra and Esha Deol's posts come days after Karan Deol's (Dharmendra's grandson) wedding. Karan Deol is the son of Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's son with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini and her two daughters were not present at the wedding that was held in Mumbai earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra had shared an image with Esha Deol along with a rather cryptic note. He wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids …loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart…age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you...but…” The veteran actor did not specify what he was talking about.” As mentioned above, while Esha is married to Bharat Takhtani, Ahana Deol is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra.

While Esha Deol gave the wedding a miss, she wished her nephew Karan Deol on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love.” She also added heart and evil-eye amulet emojis.

Several images of the Deol family from the event went viral on social media. In particular, pictures of Dharmendra with his first wife Prakash Kaur made headlines, given that Prakash Kaur has always been away from the glare of the media. Take a look at the image of his grandparents that Karan Deol shared from the wedding, along with the caption, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

Dharmendra has been married to Prakash Kaur since 1954. He married Hema Malini nearly three decades later in 1980.