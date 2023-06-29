Dharmendra's Cryptic Post For Esha Deol, Hema Malini: 'Could Have Spoken Personally To You But...'

Dharmendra with Esha Deol. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

The Deol household has been in the spotlight for the last several days on account of actor Karan Deol's wedding festivities. Karan Deol is the son of actor Sunny Deol and grandson of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. Needless to say, all eyes were on the family and the grand celebration. While photos and videos of the wedding festivities were a huge hit with fans, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini and the couple's children Esha and Ahana at the wedding did not go unnoticed. Hema Malini and her children gave the ceremony a miss, despite reportedly being invited by Sunny Deol, son of Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Now, days after the wedding, Dharmendra, 87, has shared a rather cryptic post addressed to Hema Malini and his daughters. Sharing an image in which he is seen with Esha Deol, Dharmendra wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids …loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart…age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you...but…” The veteran actor did not specify what he was talking about.

For context, Esha is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani, and Ahana is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra. In response to the post, actress Juhi Babbar Soni said, “Dharam uncle. Always praying for your good health.”

Dharmendra also shared a photo with his two sons-in-law and grandchildren on his Instagram stories.

Take a look:

Screenshot of Dharmendra's Instagram story

A couple of days after the wedding, Esha Deol wished her nephew on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love,” with a heart and evil-eye amulet emoji.

Meanwhile, images of Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur went viral on social media. Prakash Kaur has stayed away from the spotlight and is hardly ever caught on camera. In one of the images shared by Karan Deol, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur are seen wishing the newlyweds. “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness,” Karan Deol wrote.

Additionally, an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood also posted a candid image of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur from the wedding.

Take a look:

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. The couple have four children together – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeeta. In 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini, his co-star in several films. The two arms of Dharmendra's family have never made any public appearances together.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.