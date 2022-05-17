After Kashmir, Sara Ali Khan Is 'Finally' Holidaying In London. See Post

Sara Ali Khan holidays in London. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan loves to travel, and her Instagram posts stand as proof. The actress, who was recently trekking in Kashmir, is now holidaying in London. Yes, the actress has dropped the first picture from her London diaries and captioned it as "Finally," along with three heart emoticons. In the post, the actress is looking gorgeous striking a pose in an all-black outfit - a black hoodie paired with black track pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and a brown sling bag. In the background, we can see a beautiful building names Harrods.

Here have a look at the post:

Sara Ali Khan is a travel junkie and keeps travelling to different places when she is not busy on her projects. Recently, Sara Ali Khan kept her Insta family updated by sharing some breathtaking pictures on her Instagram stories from her Kashmir diaries. She shared a post surrounded by snow-capped mountains and captioned it as "Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali".

Here have a look:

A few days ago, she shared a stunning post on her Instagram handle, looking gorgeous in a backless black dress with a bow styles collar. Sharing the post, the actress dropped three spade emojis in the caption. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Also, she has Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.