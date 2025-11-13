After Kajol's "Expiry Date For Marriage" Remark, Ajay Devgn Says, "Love Has Lost Its Meaning"

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who have been married for more than 26 years, have often spoken candidly about their relationship and views on love.

Recently, Ajay shared his thoughts on how the younger generation perceives love today, saying that the word has been used so often that it has lost its true essence.

Speaking to BookMyShow's YouTube channel along with R Madhavan during the promotions of De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay said, "From where I see, it has become more casual than what it was. The word love has been used so much unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, you reached a point where you said 'I love you'. Before that, it was whatever it was, 'like you' or whatever. But I think, right now, people don't understand the depth of that word so it has been overused."

Agreeing with him, Madhavan shared that people once took the word seriously, even when using it in small gestures.

He said, "Now every message has a heart emoji with it. All messages just end with 'love'," Ajay added.

Madhavan further said that love has become "very casual" today, adding that the feeling can now only be compared to the affection people have for their pets.

He shared, "There was a great amount of satisfaction in getting your love at one point of time. I really hope the younger generation can feel the kind of comfort we felt when we were in the company of someone we loved," he said, adding, "Nowadays, you can compare that to the crazy love you feel for your pets, which is unconditional. I wish you could feel it for another human being."

Ajay, however, interjected, saying that such love is "not possible" because pets don't expect anything in return.

"The problem is that you love your pets because you know that they won't ask for anything in return," he said.

The interview came after Kajol, on the latest episode of her show Two Much, shared her unconventional take on marriage.

She said that marriages should come with an expiry date to give people the freedom to walk away if things don't work out.

"What says you will get married to the right person at the right time? So, you should have a renewal option. And if there's an expiry date, then we don't have to suffer for too long," Kajol said.

Earlier, in an interview with Mashable India, the actress humorously revealed her secret to a lasting marriage - "partial deafness and selective amnesia."

