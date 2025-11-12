After Twinkle Khanna's "Cheating" Remark, Kajol Says Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Amazon Prime talk show Two Much might have drawn the ire from a section of the Internet for not dishing out juicy inside gossips, but it has been in the headlines for the hosts' unapologetic takes on marriage and relationships. During a latest episode, Kajol said she feels marriage should come with an expiry date and a renewal option.

What's Happening

The upcoming episode of the show, which will drop at midnight, features Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

In the segment agree/disagree, the prompt was given, "Should marriage come with an expiry date?"

"No, it's marriage, not a washing machine," Twinkle quipped.

Kajol retorted back, "I definitely think so. What guarantees that you'll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there's an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long." She even tried to persuade Twinkle to join her in the green zone. Kriti and Vicky were on Twinkle's side as they disagreed to the proposition.

"Best friends shouldn't date each other's exes," was the next prompt.

Twinkle wrapped an arm around Kajol and teased, "We have an ex in common, but we can't say." Kajol immediately laughed and told her to "shut up" before she spilled out the secret.

What Twinkle Said About Physical Infidelity

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar came as guests, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The statement was, 'Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.'

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi. (What's happened, has happened)."

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn since 1999.