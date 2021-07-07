After Dilip Kumar's Death, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Dharmendra And Others Visit Saira Banu

Shah Rukh Khan with Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar's death (courtesy ANI)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning - the cinema icon's state funeral will be held later today. Within hours after his death, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was visited by a number of celebrities at her Mumbai residence. Shah Rukh Khan, wearing a face-mask, was photographed arriving at Saira Banu's home on Wednesday afternoon. In a photo shared by news agency ANI, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen consoling Saira Banu in an emotional moment. Actor Anil Kapoor, who worked with Dilip Kumar in three films during the initial years of his career as an actor, also visited Saira Banu today afternoon. Anil Kapoor, wearing black, was pictured arriving at Dilip Kumar's home. Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared an emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar on Twitter.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vWfEILkEds — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Anil Kapoor at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who co-starred with late actor Dilip Kumar in Bengali film Paari and its Hindi remake Anokha Milan, visited Saira Banu on Wednesday morning. On his way in, he greeted the media with folded hands. Actress Shabana Azmi, who also tweeted an emotional tribute, was one of the first celebs to be by Saira Banu's side. Actor Anupam Kher was also pictured arriving.

Dharmendra at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Shabana Azmi arriving at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Actor Anupam Kher at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, wearing double masks, also arrived to pay his last respects to Dilip Kumar. Actress Vidya Balan and her filmmaker husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were among the first celebrities to pay homage to Dilip Kumar at his Mumbai residence.

Karan Johar outside Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Other visitors who paid their last respects to Dilip Kumar included Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had previously visited Dilip Kumar at the hospital last month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Dilip Kumar's home with son Aditya, who wrote in a tweet: "Paid our respects to the legend, Dilip Kumar Saheb."

Paid our respects to the legend, Dilip Kumar Saheb. He will be accorded state honours today. pic.twitter.com/eXkZLyjVCR — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2021

Aditya Thackeray arriving at Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

The paparazzi caught a glimpse of Sharad Pawar outside Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's residence

Dilip Kumar died at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday morning - he was taken to the hospital last week for breathlessness. Dilip Kumar will be honoured with a state funeral today evening at 5 pm in Mumbai.