After Calling Off Divorce, Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Share Adorable Pics With Their Daughter Ziana

After announcing they are keeping their marriage, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa shared new posts on their respective Instagram profiles featuring their daughter Ziana. Some images are from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, while others are from their date out with Rajeev's mother, Subhra Sen. In the images, Rajeev and Charu pose together for the camera with their daughter. Charu looks pretty in a pink saree, while Rajeev keeps it casual in a blue outfit. Sharing the post, Rajeev dropped heart emoticons. Charu shared the different pictures from the same day.

Here have a look:

On Thursday, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, a brother of Sushmita Sen, shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram profiles that the couple is keeping their marriage and revealed that they were considering divorce as an option. However, keeping their daughter's upbringing and happiness in mind, they are giving their marriage a second chance.

Soon after Charu shared the post, Sushmita Sen commented, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"

An excerpt from their post read, "Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.."



Earlier, they shared happy pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out the posts below:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.