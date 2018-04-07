After Baaghi 2, Ajay Devgn's Raid Makes 100 Crore At The Box Office

#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]... Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: Rs 112.85 cr. India biz.

