After Baaghi 2, Ajay Devgn's Raid Makes 100 Crore At The Box Office

2018 appears to be a year of box office redemption for Bollywood. The league of 100 crore movies of 2018 gets another member - Ajay Devgn's Raid signs up as the fourth 100 crore film of 2018. Raid has completed three weeks at the theatres but is still churning out money, even if it's in lakhs. On its 22nd day at the theatres, the film scored Rs 43 lakhs, pushing the overall collection figure to a whopping sum of Rs 100.14 crores. In doing so, Raid ranks fourth on the list of 100 crore movies of 2018, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This is what he tweeted on Saturday: "Here's the fourth 100 cr film of 2018. Raid crosses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 22... [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: Rs 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT."
Mr Adarsh ranked the films which fetched over 100 crores this year in order and no points for guessing that "Padmaavat" tops the list. Ranking second to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-film is Baaghi 2 while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety took the third spot.
Ajay Devgn's film scored the box office century in three weeks while Baaghi 2 appeared to be in bit of a hurry to reach the Rs 100 crore mark in a week. This is what Taran Adarsh had said about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's movie: "Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]... Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: Rs 112.85 cr."
Commentsit had taken the second position on the list of movies with highest opening week collections in 2018 only to be replaced by Baaghi 2 a week later. "Padmaavat" still holds the record for highest opening week collections of 2018.
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is based on the true story of the longest Income Tax raid in the history of India. Ajay Devgn co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in the film.