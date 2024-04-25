After AR Rahman's Shoutout To Taylor Swift For New Album, Fans Demand A Collab

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: arrahman)

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman sent the internet into a tizzy when he extended his best wishes to Taylor Swift upon the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. In a message of X [formerly Twitter], Rahman wrote: “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT,” about the album that was released on April 19, and is witnessing record sales. He also attached a link to the album on the music streaming platform Spotify. As soon as the music director shared the post, several fans flooded the social media platform demanding a collaboration between the two talented artists.

First, take a look at AR Rahman's post here:

One fan wrote: “Oscar-winning music director from India wishing Taylor Swift makes my day!”

“We hear @arrahman and @taylorswift13's epic collaboration? #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift,” one fan wrote.

Another user said: “This looks gonna be blast it. A.R. Rahman and Taylor Swift together - pure brilliance #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift.”

“Buckle up, music lovers! A.R. Rahman and Taylor Swift are about to drop a collaboration that will shake the world. #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift.”

The shoutout for Taylor Swift from AR Rahman comes after the music director praised the singer, picking her over Ariana Grande in an interview with Connect FM Canada. About the prospect of working with Taylor Swift, he said, "Whatever she wants! If she wants a dance number, it will be a dance number; if she wants a romantic number, it will be a romantic number. She writes the lyrics anyway!"

About Taylor Swift's meteoric rise and prolonged success, he said: "If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropic work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much. She got cheated and made a comeback. She is a good case study and inspiration for musicians." He also mentioned Taylor's Swift Blank Space and added that her work serves as an inspiration to the music world.