Kapil Sharma On Missing AR Rahman's Call For Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I Felt Really Bad, Cried The Whole Night'

Kapil Sharma posted this image. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently hosted Team Amar Singh Chamkila - Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali on the Netflix original The Great Indian Kapil Show. During a chat with the cast, Kapil Sharma recalled the time when he missed a call from AR Rahman, Amar Singh Chamkila's music composer. Talking about the incident, the Zwigato star revealed that he regretted not picking up the call and ended up crying over it the entire night. Elaborating he said, "I met Rahman Sir one day, and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila.' I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet-talking with me. He said this to me in a serious manner. I said, ‘Sir, we were overseas which is why we couldn't speak to each other.

Regretting missing the opportunity to collaborate with AR Rahman, Kapil added, "I felt really bad, I cried the whole night. It was unfortunate."

On the show, Imtiaz Ali also revealed that the second choice for Chamkila was none other than the comedian himself. He said, "But Rahman Sir said that if Diljit couldn't do this film, we had only one more choice, which was you."

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film released on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Besides Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha.