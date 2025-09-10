After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Goes To Delhi High Court For Protection Of Personality Rights

A day after his wife and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court over misuse of her images tampered by AI, actor Abhishek Bachchan has gone to the same court seeking to protect his personality rights.

According to Live Mint, Abhishek has filed a petition against a website called Bollywood Tee Shop, which makes T-shirts of Bollywood celebrities.

The actor has argued that his persona, which also involves his images, is being used without authorisation. He expressed concern, adding people can be defrauded through fake online identities of public figures.

In his plea, Abhishek sought injunctions to block the website and other offenders. He also requested that all online website links pertaining to the plea be removed from the Internet via platforms such as Google and YouTube.

Further, the actor requested the court through his advocate Dhruv Anand to grant him the liberty to extend the order to "John Doe" defendants, referring to parties that cannot be identified and may engage in similar unlawful material in the future.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and public persona across various digital platforms and commercial products.

The court, presided over by Justice Tejas Karia, heard the matter and signalled its intent to issue injunctions to curb such misuse. The case has been officially scheduled for further proceedings on January 15, 2026.

Several personalities, including Abhishek's megastar father Amitabh Bachchan, actors Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, have previously gone to the Delhi High Court to protect their personality rights, including likeness and voice.

