After Adopting 10 Flood-Hit Villages, Diljit Dosanjh Says "Punjab <i>Zakhmi Hai, Haara Nahi Hai</i>"

As Punjab continues to battle the devastating floods unleashed by the monsoon rains, several celebrities have sent prayers and extended their support to the victims. Earlier today, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a video post about how Punjab will fight this crisis.

What's Happening

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video post on Instagram, urging people to help the flood-hit victims in Punjab and how he is doing his bit.

Expressing his sorrow at the seriousness of the situation, he said, "Sat Sri Akalji, aaj ki baat Hindi mein karunga taaki baat sab tak pahunch jaaye. Punjab ke baad ki vaja se haalat bahut kharab hai. Logo ke ghar beh chuke hai. Fasle tabah ho chuke hai. Pashu, gaai, bhainse mar chuke hai. Logo ki zindagi barbaad ho bhi. Punjab zakhmi hai par haara nahi. (Sat Sri Akal Ji, today I will speak in Hindi so that the message reaches everyone. The situation in Punjab after the floods is very bad. People have lost their homes. Crops have been destroyed. Animals, cows, and buffaloes have died. People's lives have been devastated. Punjab is wounded but not defeated.)

He continued, "Jitne bhi pedat parwar hai hum sab kehna chahte hai ki hum unke saath hai. Aisa nahin ke rashan pani deke ye baat katam ho jaigi, jab tak un ki zindagi dobaara shuru nahin ho jaati hum sab un ke saath hai. (To all those who are worried, we want to say that we are with you. It is not just about giving food and water; until their lives return to normal, we stand with them.)"

Diljit added, "Jitne bhi local NGO's hai, jitne bhi local hamara Punjab ka media hai woh bahut accha kaam kar hai, main unko bhi dhanyavaad kehna chahunga, woh on ground bahut accha kaam kar hai, aur Punjab ka youth woh khud aage aaye hai, woh khud stithi ko sambhal rahe hai. Main sab ka dhanyavaad karna chahunga (All the local NGOs and Punjab's media are doing very good work, and I want to thank them. They are doing excellent work on the ground. The youth of Punjab have come forward themselves and are managing the situation. I want to thank everyone.)"

"Mere jitne bhi resources hai, jitne corporate houses ko hum jaante hai, mere team ne unse baat kiya hai. Sab help karne ke liye ready hai. Woh sab aage aana chahte hai. Yeh jo musibat hai usme se hum nikal jaayenge. Punjab pe mushkil bahut baar aayi hai, yeh humaare saath bahut baar hua hai, par hum nikal jaayenge. Main prathna karta hoon parmatma se, ki hum sab bhai behen milke iss musibat se nikal jaaye. Aur ek baar phir se woh zindagiyan shuru ho paaye. Mere taraf se sabko pyaar. Agar meri kisi baat se kisi ko kuch hurt hua, toh maaf kare. (All the resources I have, all the corporate houses I know - my team has spoken to them. They are all ready to help. They want to step forward. We will get through this disaster. Punjab has faced difficulties many times before, and we will overcome this too. I pray to God that we all, brothers and sisters, come out of this crisis together and that life can begin again once more. Much love from my side. If anything I said has hurt anyone, please forgive me)," concluded Diljit.

Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts of Punjab through his Saanjh Foundation to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Other Celebrities Who Have Extended Their Support

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt took to social media to send prayers to Punjab.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Shah Rukh Khan said, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all."

Ajay Devgn said, "It's truly heartbreaking to witness the distress caused by the floods in the North. My thoughts are with all those impacted. I hope assistance reaches the affected areas swiftly."

Vicky Kaushal penned, "Scrolling and seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other northern regions... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakhshē."

In A Nutshell

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods in decades, with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflowing in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. All 23 districts of Punjab have been declared flood-hit. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their sorrow, and now Diljit Dosanjh too has shared a video stating how he is doing the needful from his end.