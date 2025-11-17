Aftab Shivdasani Reacts To Past Drug Use Rumours: "I Would Not Justify Anything"

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who started his career in Hindi cinema as a child artiste, has rubbished rumours of using drugs that floated around when he was a rising star in showbiz.

The actor, known for movies such as Mr India, Mast, Kasoor, and the Masti franchise, said he has always believed in his own truth in an industry often surrounded by a lot of noise.

In an interview with Zoom, Aftab Shivdasani was asked to comment on allegations regarding drug use.

In his response, the 47-year-old actor said, "That was the funniest rumour I heard about myself. See, I learned something very early in life. The truth doesn't make noise. The truth is always silent. And the truth doesn't need to prove itself. Just keeping that theory in mind, I would not justify anything".

In the same interview, Aftab Shivdasani also addressed reports of him having an attitude problem.

As someone who entered the film industry when he was just nine, the actor also shared insight into his journey, which began with Mr India in 1987.

"This industry is very unforgiving. That's one. Second, I had loads of enemies. I would have loads of people talking badly about me. And thankfully, I think I've garnered a reputation where people may not like me, but they don't hate me — because they don't know me enough. That's something I've consciously maintained," Aftab Shivdasani added.

Aftab Shivdasani will next be seen in the fourth installment of the sex comedy franchise Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie also stars Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh.​

Also Read | When Vivek Oberoi Cleaned Rehearsal Rooms And Served Tea As Farah Khan's Assistant: "Never Told Who My Dad Was"