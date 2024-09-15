Adnan Sami On His 9-Year Gap From Playback Singing: "Time Flies At A Ferocious Space"

After a long gap of 9 years, Adnan Sami is making a grand return to playback singing. He will reportedly lend his voice to the tracks of not one but two movies: Kasoor and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Adnan's last song was Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Recently, Adnan revealed that he took time off to "recuperate, rejuvenate, and be receptive" before making his comeback. “It was not a calculated move but something that sort of happened. I primarily needed a bit of time to myself to recuperate, rejuvenate and be receptive while listening to some new stuff that has come my way. You don't actually realize that it's been such a gap because time flies at a ferocious space. It seems like only yesterday that Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and I sang Bhar Do Jholi. When you look back, you feel that it's been long. I'm excited about the new song,” he told Hindustan Times.

Adnan Sami added that he is happy to get back to the recording phase. He said, “I am currently touring a lot with concerts around the world. But I am happy to be getting back into the recording phase and I am doing a lot of new stuff and recording for films as well as independent music, which has been a very important part of my life.”

During the same conversation, Adnan Sami opened up about how his approach to music is “emotional”. The singer said, “I have been in the business now for 35 years and my discography and body of work has tremendous variety…But you might not find that much of quantity that would be expected in 35 years. The reason is that my approach to music is emotional. I don't look at as business. It is passion for me.”

Last month, Adnan Sami celebrated his 53th birthday. He hosted a bash, which was attended by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadeva and other industry colleagues. Click here to read more about it.