On His 53rd Birthday, Adnan Sami Gets A New Name: "Sunita" from His Musical Pals

In a video, shared by the singer, we can see Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam singing Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye for Adnan Sami

This image was shared on X

Happy belated birthday, Adnan Sami. The singer turned 53 on Thursday. Well, after looking at his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) it is safe to say that the singer had a blast. Adnan Sami hosted a bash for his near and dear ones from the industry. In a video, shared by the singer, we can see Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam singing Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye for Adnan Sami. No, we are not crying, you are crying. For the special day, Adnan Sami picked a polo T-shirt with jeans. Sonu Nigam is seen in an uber-cool shirt and trousers. Shankar Mahadevan looks smart in his signature kurta set. Let's not miss Shaan's choice of shirt. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “What happens when the greatest singers of India come together and wish you “HAPPY BIRTHDAY?' ‘Shayad Yehi Tho Pyar Hai'!! My dearest brothers, Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan, Thank you for making my day with so much musical love and warmth!!” The clip has spread like wildfire on social media. It has collected more than 153k views. 

Shankar Mahadevan has also dropped the same clip on his timeline with a sweet birthday note. It read, “Too much fun celebrating Adnan Sami's birthday! Happy birthday, bro.”

Sonu Nigam came up with a ROFL birthday message for his dear friend Adnan Sami. The singer wrote, “Kitna khilaata hoga vo Insaan Jiske Naam mein hi laga hai Naan! Happy Birthday my brother Adnan!!.” Replying to the post, Adnan said, “Hahaha! Pehle khud poora khaata tha.. Ab dusron ko khilaata hai!”

Sonu Nigam has also shared a blockbuster picture from the birthday party on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday my brother, Adnan!” 

Wishing Adnan Sami a very happy birthday once again. 

Adnan Sami, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan
