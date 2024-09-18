Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Wedding Photographer On Those Perfect Sunrise Pics: "Credit Goes To..."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married earlier this week. Their official wedding photographer Joseph Radhik shared some photos from the wedding and he mentioned in his post that the credit for the perfect sunrise photos goes to the couple for showing up on time. "Adu-Siddu. Portraits at dawn. 15 years of photographing love and I can count on my fingers how many times I've had the opportunity to direct a couple in that perfect sunrise light. So yes, while I LOVE these photos, a lot of credit goes to these two for waking up and showing up right on time. Also, surprise photos in slide 4," he wrote. Aditi Rao Hydari dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out the post here:

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being pixie soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up. To eternal love, light and magic. Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday and they announced their engagement in March this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few. He was last seen in Indian 2.