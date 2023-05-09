Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon And Saif Ali Khan Bring The Ramayana To Life

A still from Adipurush trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Adipurush released on Tuesday afternoon. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the timeless tale of the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing us to Raghav's character (played by Prabhas). The three-minute long trailer encapsulates the essence of Ramayana. It has glimpses of the some of the most pivotal scenes of the Ramayana - the Sitaharan scene (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti, to the building of the Ram Setu scene, the trailer has it all. The trailer ends with a scene of Saif Ali Khan laughing evilly. The epic battle between Raghav and Lankesh will unfold in the film.

Check out the trailer of Adipurush here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film's lead actor Prabhas wrote in his caption, "Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta. Adipurush Trailer out now! Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."

The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurushwill release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.