Adipurush Song Jai Shri Ram: Prabhas Sets On A Journey To Bring Kriti Sanon Back

After the trailer of Adipurush, the makers released the first song from the film titled Jai Shri Ram on Saturday. The song showcases Raghav's journey (played by Prabhas) as he gears up for the battle to bring his beloved Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) back. The video has battle preparation sequences along with stunning shots of Kriti Sanon longing as she awaits Raghav's presence. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

The music for the song is by the composer duo Ajay - Atul and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. The song has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurushwill release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.