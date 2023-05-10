All About Kriti Sanon's 24-Carat Gold Printed Saree At Adipurush Trailer Launch

Image was shared by Abu Jani. (courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla )

The trailer of the much-awaited mythological drama Adipurushwas released in Mumbai on Tuesday with the cast and crew in attendance. The movie, based on the epic Ramayana, features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita. For the launch event, Kirti Sanon turned up in her sartorial best, opting for a saree. Make no mistake – by no means was this an ordinary saree. As per a post by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the minds behind the saree, it features 24-carat gold Khadi print and emeralds. Sharing two images of Kriti looking statuesque in the ensemble, the designer duo wrote, “Kriti Sanon is a vision in a double-drape saree featuring a mix off-white Khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print. The combination of the two sarees with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.”

In a separate post, the designers also mentioned the inspiration behind the look. The caption says, “It is about revival, it's about Sita, it's about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it's about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection!”

At the trailer launch of the film, Kriti Sanon spoke about what Adipurush and the role meant to her. “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special,” she said, thanking director Om Raut for the faith he instilled in her.

Speaking about her role in particular, Kriti Sanon shared, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”

Before the Mumbai event, the Adipurush trailer was screened exclusively for Prabhas' fans in Hyderabad. The film will release on June 16 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

In addition to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.