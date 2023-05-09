Adipurush Trailer Trends For 'Improved VFX' And Saif Ali Khan. Among Other Things

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush.(courtesy: YouTube)

Here's a little background - the teaser of Adipurush released last year and the VFX of the film was widely criticised. Additionally, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from Adipurush. Cut to May 2023, the revised VFX in the trailer of the film managed to impress the Internet. Twitter did note the drastic change in the trailer quality as compared to that of the CGI-heavy teaser that released last year. Saif Ali Khan's dialogue delivery as antagonist Lankesh turned out to be a fan favourite too. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Check out the trailer of Adipurush here:

"Although at some points it looks like animation but they improved a lot from what we have saw in teaser of Adipurush. I'm quite impressed with visuals in Adipurush trailer," read a tweet.

Another Twitter user also wrote that the trailer is "Much, much better than teaser."

Inputs from another Twitter user, "Much much better than the teaser although there are still some mistakes but then also huge changes in comparison of teaser. BGM is the best point."

"Adipurush trailer is much better than the teaser. Some shots still look cartoonish but it was good enough overall. I think it's going to be a big Blockbuster," read another tweet.

"A lot better than previous," read an excerpt from another tweet.

Similar thoughts echoes in this tweet that read, "Definitely an improvement from the previous teaser. Looking forward to the final output."

Here's what another Twitter user posted.

After the CGI-heavy teaser received major flak last year, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from the film. "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,'" read the statement tweeted by Taran Adarsh.

Saif Ali Khan's brief appearance also got the Internet's attention and for all the good reasons. "Saif Ali Khan is best part of Adipurush Trailer. For me his voice and BGM score is top class. I remember In Tanhaji, I like performance of Saif Ali Khan ," wrote a fan.

"Adipurush trailer is excellent. 100x better than the teaser. Prabhas and Sharad Kelkar's voice...What a match. And that last dialogue of Saif Ali Khan...EPIC," read another tweet.

"Saif Ali Khan has grown as an actor over the years thou he's still underrated #AdipurushTrailer," read another tweet.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.