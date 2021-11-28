Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19, 'Will Be Isolating,' She Writes

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this image. (courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

Highlights Tanishaa revealed that she has contracted the virus

The actress will isolate herself

Tanishaa will make her Bollywood comeback with Code Name Abdul

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, in her latest Instagram story revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Tanishaa revealed in her Instagram story that she will be "isolating" herself. "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required," she wrote. The actress will soon make her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film Code Name Abdul that is set to release on December 10. Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film will revolve around a secret mission assigned to RAW. The project will also star debutant Akku Kulhari.

This is what Tanishaa Mukerji posted:

Screenshot of Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram story

Tanishaa frequently shares posts with her family members. Earlier this month, she watched her cousin Rani Mukerji's film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She posted a picture and she wrote: "Laughing all the way! What a fun film! Congrats team Bunty Aur Babli 2 rocks."

Check out the post here:

Here's a picture from her Diwali celebrations:

Tanishaa Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.