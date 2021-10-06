Yoga By The Beach, Featuring Tanishaa Mukerji. See Pic

Tanishaa shared this image. (courtesy tanishaamukerji)

Tanishaa Mukerji shared a picture from her yoga session and it happens to be from a beach setting. The actress can be seen doing what she described as "King Dancer Pose." She accompanied it with a caption that read, "This is my favourite yoga posture only because it is tough...The second chakra seeks pleasure and enjoyment-it is the center of our creativity and passion. Yoga poses to help open your Sacral chakra are hip openers and fluid dance-like movements. King Dancer Pose strengthens the legs, improves balance and core strength, and stretches the shoulders."

Before that Tanishaa shared a video of the yoga asanas and she wrote: "Yoga is an inward turning, a total about-turn. When you are not moving into the future, not moving towards the past, then you start moving within yourself, because your being is here and now, it is not in the future. You are present here and now, you can enter this reality. But then mind has to be here. Yoga is a pure science just like mathematics, physics or chemistry. Yoga is pure science."

Tanishaa Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.