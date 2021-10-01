Tanishaa Mukerji Sets The Internet On Fire With Pool Pics

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tanishaamukerji )

Wow, Tanishaa Mukerji, just wow. The actress, on Friday, set the Internet on fire by sharing two stunning pictures of herself chilling by the pool and we can't even. Tanisha, who was on a vacation with her mom Tanuja and sister, looks every bit of gorgeous in a beige swimsuit in the pictures. The first one is in the shadow while the other one features the actress basking in the sun. Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa borrowed a quote by Osho: "'You become silent, everything has calmed down, just like the Ganges when it comes to the plains. In the hills it is roaring like a lion, falling from great heights into depths, much turmoil; and then it comes to the plains, leaves the hills. Now the terrain changes, now everything flows silently. You cannot even see whether it is flowing or not; everything moves as if it is not moving, at ease. Attain to inner accomplishment, innate, with no hope: not going to any goal, not in any hurry, no haste, just enjoying each moment. ...like the Ganges, it flows on slow and gentle.' - osho."

See pictures of Tanishaa Mukerji chilling by the pool here:

Like we said above, Tanishaa Mukerji was vacationing with her mom and sister in the hills a few days ago. Check out the pictures of Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji from their holiday here:

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She went on to work in films like Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao and Sarkar Raj. She has also starred in several south films. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.