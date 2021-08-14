In A Maldives State Of Mind, Tanishaa Mukerji Makes A Splash On Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this photo (courtesy tanishaamukerji)

Guess who is in a vacation state of mind? We are talking about actress Tanishaa Mukerji. On Flashback Friday, Tanishaa Mukerji took a trip down memory lane and landed straight in the Maldives, where she once had the best time ever with her friends. Tanishaa Mukerji picked out a few photos from her Maldives album and shared them on Instagram, giving us major wanderlust. "Take me back," Tanishaa Mukerji captioned a bunch of vacation throwbacks, in which she can be seen chilling with her friends. In the photos, Tanishaa looks cute as a button in a peach pink bikini, styled with beach hair and oversized sunglasses.

Here's how Tanishaa Mukerji made a splash on Instagram:

Tanishaa Mukerji is a water baby indeed, who loves the beach a bit too much. Her Instagram is filled with moments from her beach getaways. Tanishaa, who loves to be with nature, often shares her mantra behind her holistic approach in life: "Just be! Let go ... do nothing! Allow your body and your mind to just be... Allow yourself to be nothing... no thought no expectation no plans no need to do anything just be one with nature." Here are some pages out of Tanisha Mukerji's beach diaries:

Tanishaa Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.