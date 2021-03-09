'Popcorn Evenings And Morning Dives' Make Tanishaa Mukerji's Soul 'Happy'

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

What makes Tanishaa Mukerji's "soul happy"? The answer is, wait for it, "popcorn evenings and morning dives." This is true, the actress herself shared this in her latest post on Instagram. Tanishaa, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, posted two pictures of herself enjoying her quality time on what appears to be a cruise (going by her previous posts) at the beach destination on Tuesday. She looks stunning in a red printed dress. In one of the pictures, Tanishaa Mukerji can be seen laughing with all her heart while in another, she happily poses for the camera. "Popcorn evenings and morning dives make my soul happy," read the caption on her post.

Tanishaa Mukerji is in the Maldives with Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. Check out the actress' post here:

On Women's Day, Tanishaa Mukerji posted a breathtaking picture of herself and Namrata Purohit sunbathing on a boat and wrote: "Girls....Taking over the world one boat at a time. #happywomensday here's to celebrating the divine female energy! Support love and grow stronger together! And boy does she make me strong."

In case you haven't seen more pictures from Tanishaa Mukerji's Maldives vacation, check them out now:

In terms of work, Tanishaa Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She went on to work in films like Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao and Sarkar Raj. She has also starred in several south films. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.