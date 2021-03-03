On Tanishaa Mukerji's Birthday, Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Wishes Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: itsKajolD)

Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, made the actress' sister Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday quite special on Wednesday by sharing heart-warming greetings for her on social media. Tanishaa, who is also an actress, is currently holidaying in the Maldives. Sharing a video collage comprising some recent, as well as some throwback pictures of herself and Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol wrote: "Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday, my darling... wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth!" Ajay Devgn posted a photo of himself, Kajol and the birthday girl laughing with all their hearts and captioned it: "Happy returns of the day dear Tanishaa. Hope and pray you have a blessed one. Lots of good wishes."

Here's how Kajol and Ajay Devgn wished Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday:

Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday my darling.. wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth! @TanishaaMukerjipic.twitter.com/uOL5Mtb0W5 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 3, 2021

Like we said above, Tanishaa is currently chilling in the Maldives. She flew to the beach destination last month to celebrate her birthday there. On Wednesday, she posted these breathtaking pictures of herself and wrote: "This morning this mood...#grateful for all the love!" See the post here:

Meanwhile, also check out more pictures from the birthday girl's vacation diaries:

Tanishaa Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She went on to work in films like Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao and Sarkar Raj. She has also starred in several south films. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.