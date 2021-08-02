Actress Ekta Kaul Shares A Post On Breastfeeding Week

Ekta Kaul shared this image. (courtesy ektakaul11)

TV actress Ekta Kaul decided to celebrate breast feeding week by sharing a post on her Instagram profile on Monday. The actress shared a throwback picture with her son Ved Vyas on the photo-sharing application and she accompanied it along with a post that read: "Happy breast feeding week everyone! Let's protect, promote and support breast feeding if it's your choice as a mother." She signed off the post with these words: "And let's support the right of women to breast feed anywhere and at any time." She added the hashtag #writeforrights.

In the comments section of Ekta Kaul's post, mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt dropped a few heart emojis. Actress Shikha Singh, who is also a mother, wrote in the comments: "That's beautiful," adding a heart emoji. See what Ekta Kaul posted:

On Monday, Ekta Kaul also posted a super cute selfie with son Ved and she wrote in her caption: "Main aur mera dil." She added a few heart emojis and the hashtag #stupidthingsmothersdo to her post.

Ekta Kaul has starred in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Mere Angne Mein and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6.

Her husband Summet Vyas starred in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's web-series Tripling, Tripling 2 and Permanent Roommates. Sumeet has also featured in Bollywood films such as English Vinglish and Highjack.